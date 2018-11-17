A person caught on surveillance cameras wearing bunny ears has become the butt of social media jokes, after the Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said the person is wanted for questioning in the theft of deer cameras.
A person caught on surveillance cameras wearing bunny ears has become the butt of social media jokes, after the Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said the person is wanted for questioning in the theft of deer cameras. Screen grab of Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office Facebook post
A person caught on surveillance cameras wearing bunny ears has become the butt of social media jokes, after the Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said the person is wanted for questioning in the theft of deer cameras. Screen grab of Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office Facebook post

National

‘Worst disguise ever.’ Man in bunny ears wanted for questioning in deer camera thefts

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

November 17, 2018 07:42 AM

A man caught on camera wearing bunny ears has become the butt of social media jokes, after South Carolina authorities said they want to question him in connection with deer camera thefts.

“Shhhhh! Time to hunt da wabbits!!” a woman posted on the Berkeley County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office posted four photos on Facebook showing several people investigators describe as ‘persons of interest’ in the thefts.

“Worst disguise ever,” a man posted in reference to the bunny ears guy.

“He might have left some Cadbury eggs!” cracked another woman. “Watch where you step.”

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

The sheriff’s office started the humor with this headline on its Facebook post: “The Easter Bunny ... in November?”

The post included an Easter Bunny emoji.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the subjects captured on surveillance in the photos,” the post said. “Bonus points if you can identify the bunny.”

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

By

The sheriff’s office post ended with this play on words not customarily seen in law enforcement posts about wanted people: “We know some-bunny knows them.”

Social media viewers appreciated the wisecracking.

The Fort Worth Police are seeking the thief who stole a a full-size, $1,700 guitar from the Guitar Center in North Fort Worth, Texas by stuffing it in his pants.

By

“Whoever writes this stuff needs to be a news anchor,” a man wrote with a laughing-so-hard-I’m crying emoji. “This is great. More agencies should be like Berkeley.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; jmarusak

  Comments  