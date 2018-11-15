Reckless driver leads police on high-speed chase — through a car wash, Arizona cops say

An Arizona woman ran into a police officer, drove into a car wash and rammed a vehicle inside the car wash on Wednesday night — all in hopes of evading arrest, deputies said.

Carey Sims, a 43-year-old Bullhead City woman, was driving south on Highway 95 around 7 p.m. when deputies pulled her over after noticing her breaking the speed limit and weaving in traffic, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Sims stopped in the car wash parking lot — but she rolled up her gray Dodge Charger’s heavily-tinted windows when deputies walked up to her, deputies said. Sims only rolled down the window an inch or two when deputies knocked, and then she started yelling at them. She refused to roll down her window more, and refused to hand over her driver’s license, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when a deputy said she would be detained for reckless driving.

“No I’m not,” Sims said as she started driving again, spinning her back wheels and then hitting the deputy with the side of her car, according to the sheriff’s office.

After plowing through a barricade, Sims drove into the car wash itself, deputies said. But a vehicle in front of her was blocking her path, and authorities laid down a spike strip behind her back tires.

Deputies told Sims repeatedly to get out of the car, then started breaking into the driver’s side window to unlock the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sims started driving again, hitting the vehicle ahead of hers and shoving it out of the car wash, deputies said. Next Sims drove out of the parking lot and back onto Highway 95, where she ran red lights and hit 80 miles per hour.

Deputies chased after her.

Eventually, one of Sims’ rear tires blew out, deputies said. The rim began to break apart, too, sending pieces of metal into a deputy’s car, breaking its windshield and flinging glass into the deputy’s arms and eyes, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy had minor injuries. Flying car parts also damaged another person’s car.

Photos police released from the scene show the car’s back tire entirely gone.

Deputies pulled Sims over on Wednesday after she drove 60 in a 45 mile-per-hour zone, and used a right turn-only lane to pass someone, the sheriff’s office said. Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Soon Sims came to a stop following the 19-mile, 37-minute chase, deputies said. She put her car keys on the ground and was arrested after deputies restrained her, the sheriff’s office said.

Sims faces felony charges of aggravated assault on an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest and aggravated criminal damage, the sheriff’s office said.

She’s being held at the Mohave County Jail.