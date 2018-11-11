Plane flies Confederate flag over Chapel Hill, with banner demanding statue be restored

A plane with a banner that references Silent Sam was spotted flying over Chapel Hill on Sunday morning.
The small plane carried a banner behind it with a Confederate flag and the words “Restore Silent Sam Now.”
Silent Sam, a Confederate monument that sat on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus for more than a century, was toppled by protesters in August. Before that, the statue saw several rallies that developed after the 2017 toppling of a similar monument in Durham.
Since Silent Sam came down, UNC’s campus has been the site of some contentious events between pro- and anti-Silent Sam factions.
UNC officials are still determining the statue’s fate. Just this week, officials extended the deadline for a detailed plan for its future location.
WRAL reported a similar plane was spotted earlier this month over Butner.
Read Next
Comments