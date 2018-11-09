Missouri KKK grand wizard’s widow says she pulled the trigger, not her son, reports say

The murder last year of Missouri Ku Klux Klan imperial grand wizard Frank Ancona has taken a twist.

His widow originally blamed her son for the murder. Now she says she shot him.

Malissa Ancona wrote a letter from jail in September that said she wanted “to let the court know know, that he did not pull the trigger, (I DiD),” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Riverfront Times, which apparently saw the letter, too, reported that Ancona wrote, “My son is innocent.”

She and her 24-year-old son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., are both facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandoning a corpse, according to the Times.

In the handwritten letter — which the Post-Dispatch says was sent to Judge Wendy Wexler Horn — Ancona also “complains about her public defender, pleads for medications and says she was deemed permanently mentally ill in 2003 by the state,” the Times writes.

Frank Ancona, the leader of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was found dead from a bullet to the head near Belgrade, Missouri, in February 2017, The Kansas City Star reported.

The 51-year-old from Leadwood, Missouri, was found on the bank of the Big River by a family fishing there, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told The Star.

Two days later, Malissa Ancona and Jinkerson were charged with murder, The Star reported.

Jinkerson was accused of shooting his stepfather while he slept in the master bedroom of the family home in Leadwood.