A child was stabbed by a needle in Halloween candy. The suspect is 11, NC cops say.

After trick-or-treating on Halloween, a North Carolina 12-year-old bit into a Snickers candy bar and was stabbed by a needle hidden inside.
Now, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have found the person who put the needles in not just one child’s candy, but multiple pieces of candy handed out at a relative’s house.
An 11-year-old faces felony charges in juvenile court for allegedly placing sewing needles in candy at the house in the Grace Ridge area.
“The investigation indicates that this child placed the needles inside the candy with the intent of the candy being distributed out to Halloween Trick or Treaters. The needles were inserted into the candy through the wrappers and would be very difficult to detect,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Wednesday.
The child who bit into the needle-filled candy had “minor injuries” when deputies arrived on Halloween. When deputies searched the child’s other candy, they found a second needle in another Snickers bar.
The next day, the sheriff’s office received another call of a needle found in a Snickers candy bar in the same neighborhood.
Though deputies searched other candy, including by X-ray, they didn’t find any other foreign objects, according to the release.
But an investigation, including “numerous interviews” led to an 11-year-old who faces charges of “Distribution of Certain Food at Halloween Containing Foreign Objects” and “has been sent for a mental evaluation before the court proceedings begin,” the sheriff’s office said.
