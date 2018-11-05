When her parents asked her to go to church, this SC woman called 911, cops say

Her father wanted to see if she was interested in going to church. What this South Carolina woman wanted was to be left alone.

Instead of going to church with her parents Saturday, Ashley Shanell Fuller called 911. She told deputies responding from the Union County Sheriff’s Office that she was being harassed by her parents, according to an incident report.

But it wasn’t her parents who were in trouble. Deputies say they arrested Fuller after she got “upset,” “loud” and used “profane language,” when she was told that what her father did was not harassment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fuller’s father went to his 30-year-old daughter’s bedroom — inside his house — and asked her if she “wanted to go to church and have communion.”

Fuller told deputies her parents knew she didn’t want to go to church and she wanted deputies to “make her parents leave the house and leave her alone.”

Deputies reported they were unable to calm Fuller, who her father said had been “acting this way all night.” The sheriff’s office reported there were no indications she was using alcohol or drugs.

Fuller was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail, where she was charged with breach of peace, according to the incident report. Fuller was released from jail Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.