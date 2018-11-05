Cookies, queso and face creams: Here are Election Day deals for voters (and non-voters)

The Election Day deal offered by Sycamore restaurant in downtown Columbia, Missouri, sounded quite appetizing. Wear an “I voted” sticker on November 6 and get a sandwich half-price.
The offer was for anyone age 18 to 30.
But then someone on Facebook questioned the legality of the offer - and co-owner Sanford Speake tweaked the offer, just to be safe, according to KMIZ in Columbia.
All he was trying to do was encourage young people in the college town, home of the University of Missouri, to vote, and to eat at his restaurant, he told Nation’s Restaurant News.
“We are a small independently-owned business with nearly 30 employees, and we don’t have the resources to deal with legal issues,” he told KMIZ.
According to Restaurant News, Speake isn’t the first to grapple with questions about what is and isn’t allowed as far as Election Day discounts and deals are concerned, given that such deals might be construed as a form of bribery.
“It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at UC Irvine, told Restaurant News.
So here’s what some restaurants - including Sycamore - are doing on Tuesday: Offering discounted food and drink to everyone, not just customers with “I Voted” stickers.
Potbelly Sandwich Shops, for instance, are giving away free cookies on Tuesday with any entree. “No requirement to vote. Just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. But seriously, you should vote,” said one of the chain’s tweets.
According to USA Today, Krispy Kreme reward members “can get two dozen doughnuts for $13 with an email coupon Tuesday and Wednesday” during its Election Day promotion. You can join the program at krispykreme.com.
Shake Shack announced Monday on social media that it will have free crinkle fries waiting for customers who show up with an “I Voted” sticker.
“Every day, our mission is to Stand For Something Good,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “This Election Day, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls tomorrow (11/6), score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code “ivoted” on the Shack App or by showing your “I Voted” sticker to a team member at the Shack when placing your order in person.”
Fatz Southern Kitchen is offering voters tea. “Are you voting tomorrow?” it wrote on Facebook Monday. “Stop by Fatz with your sticker afterward and get a free sweet tea!”
In a harmonic convergence of epic proportions, Tuesday happens to be National Nacho Day as well as Election Day.
California Tortilla says “vote for queso!”
“We’re thanking our guests with free chips and queso with any purchase for doing their civic duty,” the restaurant tweeted on Monday. “Say ‘I VOTED’ or show your ‘I VOTED!’ sticker when ordering on Nov 6th.”
In a non-food-related Election Day deal, dermatologist Sandra Lee - aka “Dr. Pimple Popper” of YouTube and TV fame - is offering free face moisturizer to her fans who vote, reported Refinery 29.
“It’s so important that those of us with a following do whatever we can to encourage people to vote — any little motivator helps,” Lee told the women’s news site.
Here’s how the offer works, according to her Instagram account: “Post a selfie in line at the polls or with your snazzy “I Voted” sticker in your feed and we’ll send you a special code for a free Daily Moisturizer - just be sure to tag us @slmdskincare and use the hashtag #MySkinMyVote.”
