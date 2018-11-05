Stuck in a long line trying to vote? This group will send you free pizza while you wait

If you find yourself stuck in a long line to vote on Tuesday, a nonprofit group will help make the wait more palatable.

Pizza to the Polls will send free pizzas from local pizzerias to voters waiting in long lines at their polling places this Election Day, to make it easier for citizens to take the time to do their civic duty.

Even better? It works anywhere in the United States — as long as there is a nearby pizza place.

According to its website, Pizza to the Polls was founded the weekend before Election Day in 2016, amid news of long lines at early voting locations around the country.

“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” reads the group’s website. “But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.”

And it’s easy as — well — pie: Just snap a pic or video of the long line as you are waiting, share it to social media and then copy the link to the form on the organization’s website. (Be sure to include the address and a phone number so they can follow up and ensure the pizzas arrive.)

@PizzaToThePolls came through today and served 10 free pizzas to people who had been waiting 2+ hours to early vote! Pizza + democracy make a good combo #VoteEarly #VoteBlue pic.twitter.com/HZoR0FXJZ4 — Francie (@f_sallinger) November 5, 2018

From there, they’ll determine how many pizzas are needed and then order them from the nearest pizza place. The delivery person is then asked to give the pizzas to anyone in line.

So far this year, the organization has sent 923 pizzas to 70 polling places around the country, according to its website. It’s raised about $35,800 to pay for the pies.

Even if you don’t want a pizza yourself, you can donate to the group so others can get a side of pepperoni with their democracy.

To donate or request pizzas, check out their website at https://polls.pizza/.