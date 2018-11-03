This undated photo provided by Leon County Sheriff’s Office shows Scott Paul Beierle. Two people were shot to death and five others wounded at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Fla., by Beierle, a gunman who then killed himself, authorities said. The two slain Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, included a student and faculty member at Florida State University, according to university officials. (Leon County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Gunman in yoga studio shooting had been arrested twice for grabbing women

The Associated Press

November 03, 2018 09:01 AM

Court records show that the 40-year-man identified as the shooter at a yoga studio in Tallahassee had been previously arrested for grabbing women.

Police say that Scott Paul Beierle shot six people, killing two, and pistol whipped another person before turning the gun on himself.

Beierle was charged by police with battery in 2016 after he slapped and grabbed a woman’s buttocks at an apartment complex pool. Records show that the charges were eventually dismissed after Beierle followed the conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Beierle was also charged with battery in 2012 for grabbing women’s buttocks in a Florida State University campus dining hall. A FSU police report shows that Beierle told police he may accidentally bumped into someone, but denied grabbing anyone.

