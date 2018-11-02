Spitting woman in dog head costume robs gas station, leads Texas cops on chase, they say

Colleen Dickens was committed to staying in character and in costume, police say.
The 30-year-old Houston woman is accused of wearing her Halloween costume — a day after all the tricks and treats had already been doled out — during a gas station robbery and short police chase through southeast Houston.
She wore a big fluffy dog head mask and angel wings when she walked into the Stripes convenience store along Southmore Boulevard Thursday morning, according to KHOU, where she’s accused of stealing a pack of cigarettes and money from a cash register.
KTRK reported that she made off with just $10 from the register. Harris County deputies responded to the robbery at about 9:30 a.m.
Surveillance video from the scene obtained by KTRK shows that Dickens wore the whole ensemble during the ensuing police chase as well.
Deputies put down spike strips near an intersection just over two miles away, ripping up the tires on Dickens’ black sedan, and sending the car rolling into a nearby ditch, the video shows. When Dickens gets out of the car, she can still be seen wearing the fuzzy dog head mask.
“The suspect was extremely combative and spit on several sheriff’s deputies during the booking process therefore, a spit guard had to be placed over her mouth in order to get her mugshot taken,” Pamela Greenwood, public information officer for Harris County Precinct 7, said, according to KPRC.
Dickens has been charged with robbery and felony evading arrest, according to jail records. She remains in the Harris County Jail, with bond set at $10,000.
Comments