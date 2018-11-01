Al Roker sounds off after people bash him for being a white character for Halloween

Let’s face it. Halloween got a little strange this year.
A white nurse in Kansas City lost her job after she dressed in blackface for a Beyonce Halloween costume. A white teacher in Iowa got in trouble for darkening her skin to look like a character from “Napoleon Dynamite.”
And Al Roker got trashed for dressing as Doc Brown from “Back to the Future.”
Doc Brown was portrayed in the movie by Christopher Lloyd, who is white. Roker is black.
A whiteface controversy?
Some people thought it was “hypocritical” of Roker to portray a white character because he condemned former NBC colleague Megyn Kelly for comments she made seemingly defending blackface. She got fired for it.
“The fact is, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the county,” Roker said about Kelly, according to People.
“This is a history, going back to the 1830s (with) minstrel shows. To demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right. I’m old enough to have lived through Amos ‘n’ Andy where you had white people in blackface playing two black characters just magnifying the stereotypes about black people. And that’s what the big problem is. … No good comes from it. It’s just not right.”
So when Roker dressed as Doc Brown on Wednesday for the “Today” show’s annual Halloween celebration, some people called him out.
“Why is it okay for you to dress up as a white character (back to the future) on Halloween,” tweeted Dale A. Boyer.
Those comments ignited a Twitter face-off about costumes and race. “I’ve seen people today color their skin green, purple, (etc.) for holloween costume. So this is now wrong? Guess I don’t get it!” wrote Twitter user Billy Snell.
Roker pushed back in a tweet of his own.
“I’m going to say this one last time, but the folks who get it, understand and the ones who DON’T, won’t,” Roker tweeted.
“I can be Doc Brown, and I wear the outfit and wig and not change my skin color if you’re white , you can be President Obama if you want. Just don’t color your skin!”
