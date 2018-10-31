President Trump stirs controversy on Twitter with video of Sacramento cop killer

President Trump posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon blaming Democrats for “letting in” Luis Bracamontes, the man who killed two law enforcement officers in a 2014 shooting in the capital region.

Bracamontes was sentenced to death in April for killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. in a daylong crime spree that began at a Motel 6 on Arden Way and ended in Auburn.

Bracamontes was in the country illegally at the time of the shooting. He had been previously deported twice.

The video, posted to Trump’s account, said “Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people! ... Democrats let him into our country ... Democrats let him stay.”

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The tweet stirred up controversy, and some replies to the tweet criticized Trump for focusing on Bracamontes and not U.S. citizens who committed mass shootings.