Red Sox fan cheering World Series win in Los Angeles attacked by Dodgers fans, police say

After his beloved Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series Sunday night, Josh Davis says up to 10 fans of the opposing team attacked and robbed him.
But Davis, who moved to Los Angeles after living in Massachusetts for much of his life, says he isn’t sure why it had to end like that.
“It should never come to beating the crap out of people, you know what I mean?” Davis said, according to NECN, which first broke the story. “I got a lot of Dodger fan friends...I’m not going to let one bad apple ruin it for me...or 10.”
Davis says a group of men wearing Dodgers jerseys confronted him, according to NECN, and it got worse from there.
“After getting into a brawl with two dudes the third one whistled for more help, in the blink of an eye I was surrounded by a large group of them and started to fear for my life and just started going Tanzanian devil after they started striking me,” he wrote on Facebook.
A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department said one of the Dodgers fans started the fight by spitting on Davis, who had both his wallet and phone stolen, reported the Daily Beast. Police, which have not yet arrested anyone, say the assailants used a weapon in the attack.
Davis, who had five stab wounds, told NECN that it was likely a screwdriver.
Earlier on Sunday, Davis shared a picture on Facebook that appeared to show him repping his Boston pride during the big game.
“Red Sox in a dodger house,” he wrote in the caption. “So what.”
Now, Davis says he wants those who attacked him to be held accountable for their actions.
“I wanted to keep this private at first due to them stealing my phone and wallet because they have a lot of my information!” he wrote on his Facebook post. “Now I’m hoping justice is served after the investigation.”
