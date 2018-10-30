Man stole missing girl’s underwear to find out what size she wore, Wisconsin cops say

About 12 hours before the funeral of two parents who were shot and killed, a man broke into their Wisconsin home where they were found dead.
Kyle T. Jaenke-Annis, 32, of Cameron, was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the Closs family home in Barron on Oct. 27, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release posted to Facebook. That was the same day as the funeral for James and Denise Closs, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Their “missing and endangered” daughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, has not been seen since her parents were found dead at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Officers said that Jaenke-Annis was in the Closs home when the Department of Criminal Investigation’s surveillance cameras notified police at about 2 a.m. Oct. 27, WKOW reported. The motion-activated cameras were set up by authorities after Jayme went missing and her parents were killed, CBS reported.
After the cameras alerted police, they went to the home and caught Jaenke-Annis in the act, police said, according to WEAU.
Authorities then commanded the man to come outside the home, WKOW reported.
He came outside with several pieces of clothing, WCCO reported. Officials believe those clothes belong to Jayme, according to the station.
The stolen clothing included a “pink tank top sized XS 4, an orange and green girl’s underwear sized 12, a red and white girl’s tank top and an orange and white girl’s dress in his coat pocket,” The Chetek Alert reported.
When officers asked the man why he stole from the home, he said he was “curious what size Jayme was” and thought they were clothes that “people wouldn’t miss,” according to WCCO.
Jaenke-Annis was arrested and charged in court on Monday with burglary and bail jumping, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. He has been “cleared of any involvement in the disappearance” of Jayme, Fitzgerald said in the statement.
Jayme is 5 feet tall and weigh 100 pounds, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time she went missing. She has green eyes and “blonde or strawberry hair.”
If you have any information, the department asks that you call 1-855-744-3879 or email jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us. The department has closed almost 1,900 of more than 2,000 tips, according to a statement.
“There is a tip out there that will break this case, keep them coming in,” the statement says. There is a $50,000 reward to bring Jayme home.
Comments