Blackface photo of nurse in Beyonce costume sparks investigation at KC hospital

Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City says it is investigating an incident in which one of its nurses allegedly wore a blackface Beyonce Halloween costume, something that “does not fit with the core values of our organization.”
On Monday, the hospital responded to Facebook user Lynese Sade, who complained about the nurse and wrote that “I do not feel that it is safe having a racist employee working with the public.”
The hospital responded to Sade: “... Saint Luke’s is always committed to providing the highest level of care and treating all our patients with dignity and respect and this does not fit with the core values of our organization. We are currently investigating the matter further. Thank you again.”
KCUR published a screenshot of a photo allegedly from Shelbi Elliott-Heenan’s Facebook page that shows a man and woman in costume. The photo is marked “Jay Z and Beyonce,” and the woman is wearing dark makeup.
Laurel Gifford, senior director of media relations at Saint Luke’s, confirmed to KCUR that Elliott-Heenan “is employed by the hospital.”
Gifford also confirmed to KCUR that the incident is under investigation.
She told McClatchy that the incident is “being taken very seriously and addressed at the highest level” and that the hospital will announce on Tuesday what action it will take.
McClatchy has also reached out to Elliott-Heenan and Sade for comment.
The incident comes just days after NBC “Today” host Megyn Kelly lost her job after she made controversial comments defending blackface.
“Back when I was a kid, (blackface) was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” Kelly said on the Oct. 23 show, according to USA Today.
And in Iowa, the Davenport School District is investigating reports that one of its elementary school teachers wore blackface to a Halloween party.
Art Tate, superintendent of the Davenport School District in Iowa, told the Quad-City Times in an email that first-grade teacher Megan Luloff is under investigation for showing up to a Halloween party on Friday with a face painted black to look like Lafawnduh, a black character from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”
Comments