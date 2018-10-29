Driver tells Texas mother to ‘learn English and get out’
A woman in Texas said she filed a police complaint after a man told her “Trump is deporting your illegal cousins today” and told her to “get out”, in an abusive tirade which was seemingly prompted by a driving dispute on October 25.
A Leander, Texas, school bus driver ignored a flooding road closure barricade and then drove into a water-covered stretch of road, but the deep waters swept away the bus with him and a child inside, police say.
President Trump praised law enforcement for taking Cesar Sayoc into custody after suspicious packages were sent to 12 individuals who have criticized the president. Trump says those responsible will be prosecuted and denounced political violence.
The political frenzy is heightening over a so-called migrant caravan heading toward the U. S., but who are the people making the grueling journey? We spent 24 hours with a family as they trekked through Mexico for an up-close view of what’s at stake.
10-year-old Ricky "Ryon" Willis and his mom were killed by her boyfriend on Oct. 21, 2018, according to police. The child YouTuber said he was 'going places' just two weeks before they died. Here's a look back at some of his last — and best — videos.
New York police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on October 25, 2018. It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis tries marijuana for the first time outside a Las Vegas dispensary. Later, in a Facebook video, he said he felt "a little high" but added, "It's not that big a deal." Utah votes Nov. 6 on legalizing medical marijuana.
Suspicious devices were sent to several locations in New York, including Time Warner Center, home to CNN’s New York offices, and the home of Hillary Clinton. Another package was addressed to former president Barack Obama.
A small vintage plane crashed on to Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, CA, near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The pilot, the only occupant, escaped injury. The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
