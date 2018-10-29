Secret Service impostor arrested in SC is a 17-year-old, deputies say

After a 17-year-old man spent the weekend impersonating a law enforcement officer across Greenville County, he finally had a run in with the real deal, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s office.
Thomason Michael Barrett Hand was charged with four counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer after being arrested Sunday, according to the statement.
Hand traveled to four different locations in northern Greenville County over the weekend, flashing a badge and a handgun, accoridng to the statement. He was also carrying handcuffs and a radio.
He identified himself as an officer or agent with the U.S. Secret Service and drove a silver Ford Explorer with a siren and working blue lights, according to the statement.
Deputies say Hand got all of the police gear from a relative who is currently a law enforcement officer, according to the statement. The relative was unaware that Hand took the gear.
Over the weekend, local law enforcement warned residents to keep a look out for the fake agent, warning them to “be cautious and aware.”
Hand was apprehended and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the statement. He paid a $4,000 bond and was shortly released.
