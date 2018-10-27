AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A woman holds her baby as she waits in hopes of a ride, among other Central Americans participating in the thousands-strong caravan of people slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, outside Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo