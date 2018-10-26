Fingerprint and DNA led to the arrest of serial bomb suspect

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that a fingerprint found on one of the bombs sent to Rep. Maxine Waters and DNA evidence led the arrest of bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc.
By
Trump: Mail bombing suspect apprehended

President Trump praised law enforcement for taking Cesar Sayoc into custody after suspicious packages were sent to 12 individuals who have criticized the president. Trump says those responsible will be prosecuted and denounced political violence.

A day on the road with the migrant caravan

The political frenzy is heightening over a so-called migrant caravan heading toward the U. S., but who are the people making the grueling journey? We spent 24 hours with a family as they trekked through Mexico for an up-close view of what’s at stake.

