The Latest: UNC president Spellings quits early, gets $500K

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Margaret Spellings, president of the North Carolina public university system, makes comments after being elected by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina’s public university board is holding an emergency session amid news reports that Spellings is leaving as president of the state’s 17-campus system. A statement from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors says Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 emergency session was called to “consider an executive personnel matter.” Gerry Broome, File AP Photo