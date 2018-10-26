Coast Guard searching for plane missing 100 miles off South Carolina coast

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a new search by air with first light for a small plane that went missing Thursday after reporting an emergency off the coast of South Carolina, a USCG spokesman said Friday.
Coast Guard ships stayed on the scene about 110 miles east of Charleston, USCG Petty Officer Ryan Dickinson said Friday morning.
The Coast Guard said Thursday that air traffic controllers in Jacksonville, Florida, “received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar.”
The Piper PA-31 left Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, South Carolina, and was flying to the Bahamas when it went missing, according to WCSC. Andrews is about an hour south of Myrtle Beach.
The Coast Guard on Friday morning said in a tweet that a HC-130 Hercules out of Clearwater, Florida, “is conducting a first light search for the downed civilian aircraft.” Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton searched through the night, the USCG added.
The FAA will not confirm who owned the plane until it is found, Fox Carolinas reports.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
