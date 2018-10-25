Gillum says he supports Israel; DeSantis gets Pence’s help

Police officers escort protester Jacob Engels from a Florida synagogue Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Plantation, Fla., before a speech by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Engel shouted Gillum is “a radical Jew hater who supports mob violence” as he was removed by Plantation, Florida, police officers. Gillum later told the crowd that support for Israel should be bipartisan and that accusations he is an anti-Semite are false. Terry Spencer AP Photo