‘Mini-umpire’ from NC gets to call World Series game from the field, thanks to Ellen

A North Carolina 10-year-old has already had a lot of big moments this year, getting national attention on several occasions as baseball’s “mini-umpire.”
But Vincent Stio got the equivalent of a Golden Ticket this week during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” SportsChannel8 reported.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a recurring guest DJ on the show, surprised Vincent and his family with field-access tickets to see the Red Sox against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Friday.
“You’re going to get to go on the field and meet the umpires, and you’re going to be able to call the game from there,” tWitch told Vincent.
Vincent has been calling Carolina Mudcats minor league games in Zebulon for a few years now, according to SportsChannel8.
He made MLB highlight reels after cameras caught him working in full uniform from the stands at a Washington Nationals game in September.
Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs pointed out when Vincent wants game stats, he looks up ejections and replay reviews instead of hits and runs.
Vincent was also featured on “CBS Evening News” in April, after correspondent Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” series paid a visit to Zebulon.
Boston leads the series 2-0. Friday’s game begins at 8:09 p.m. ET.
Comments