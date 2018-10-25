Suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden found in New Castle, Delaware, reports say

A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was found at a post office in New Castle, Delaware, media reported.

CNN and Reuters reported Wednesday that federal investigators were concerned that a package addressed to Biden might have been somewhere in the mail system.

CBS reported in a tweet Thursday morning that the package was found at the post office in New Castle and that it was similar to the others sent to former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan, actor Robert De Niro, billionare George Soros and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, who had two packages sent to her.

That means the package sent to Biden is the ninth so far targeting Democratic figures and supporters. NBC4 also reported that investigators say they found the package.

Federal authorities confirm another suspicious package was sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, @edokeefe reports. The package, which is consistent with the other ones sent to Democrats and CNN offices, was found at a facility in New Castle, Delaware. https://t.co/e2hhbMxlJc pic.twitter.com/8z05HOnrYn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2018

NBC also tweeted that the investigation at the post office was linked to the slew of mailed packages.





FBI and local police have responded to a postal facility in New Castle, Delaware, in connection with ongoing bombs investigation - @PeteWilliamsNBC — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2018

CNN reported Thursday morning that authorities said they found the package. The FBI took over the investigation at the New Castle post office, local police told WPVI. An earlier sweep of Biden’s house didn’t find any suspicious items, law enforcement sources told NBC4.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was the return address for the packages, and one ended up at her office in Florida because it had the wrong address for Holder. CNN reporters had to evacuate their bureau in New York City’s Time Warner Center because a bomb addressed to Brennan, who is a contributor at MSNBC, was sent to their offices.

All of those who received a package are known for their criticism of President Donald Trump, who has often airs his grievances with them in rallies and on Twitter.