AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

As political strain grows, pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pipe bombs packed with shards of glass were intercepted en route to several prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, in an unnerving wave that deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.
None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.
One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan where the news outlet has its offices.
The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up" — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene. Trump also often singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.
Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday night.
___
Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
NEW YORK (AP) — The discovery of pipe bombs targeting prominent Democratic politicians and CNN is raising the threat of election-season violence largely unknown in the U.S. — and prompting uncomfortable questions about the consequences of leaders' increasingly vitriolic rhetoric.
Coming two weeks before midterm elections, the thwarted attacks Wednesday caused renewed soul-searching — and finger pointing — about whether President Donald Trump has fanned passions to dangerous levels. Democrats swiftly pointed to his remarks seeming to condone violence against reporters and belittling political opponents, including some apparently targeted by the devices. Trump decried all political violence and issued a broad call for unity.
Some voters expressed concern the country was spiraling into new territory.
"It almost seems like we're in the middle of a civil war without the shots being fired," said Bobby Dietzel, a 45-year-old information technology worker from Kansas City who is registered with neither party. From a Denver coffee shop, he said he watched the political conflict with alarm. "It's almost scary to talk politics with people."
Law enforcement officials did not comment on the possible motives behind the crimes or whether political ideology may have played a role. Those involved have all been targeted by Trump and the right.
___
Experts: Bomber likely left behind a mass of forensic clues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators examining the explosive devices sent to high-profile targets in Washington and New York will be working to glean forensic clues to help identify who sent them, gathering fingerprints and DNA evidence while tracking the origin of the packages and the components used to make the bombs.
Larry Johnson, a former head of criminal investigations for the U.S. Secret Service who also served as a special agent in charge of the presidential protective detail, said that bomb makers usually leave evidence behind. "If there is a human involved, there is a high probability you're going to get somewhere investigatively," he said. "There will be no stone left unturned."
Johnson said it is highly likely that the person or people who built the bombs have been previously flagged by law enforcement. The Secret Service maintains an extensive database of individuals and groups who have made past threats against presidents or other top political leaders, either through letters, emails or on social media.
"A good percentage of the time, this is not the first time whoever is responsible for this will have stuck their neck out," Johnson said. "Those looking to do revenge or harm to someone, it doesn't just come to them one day."
Among the first steps for investigators will be retracing the path of the packages through the postal system or courier service used to deliver them.
___
AP Investigation: Hospitals imprison patients in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyatta National Hospital is east Africa's biggest medical institution, home to more than a dozen donor-funded projects with international partners — a "Center of Excellence," says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The hospital's website proudly proclaims its motto — "We Listen ... We Care" — along with photos of smiling doctors, a vaccination campaign and staffers holding aloft a gold trophy at an awards ceremony.
But there are no pictures of Robert Wanyonyi, shot and paralyzed in a robbery more than a year ago. Kenyatta will not allow him to leave the hospital because he cannot pay his bill of nearly 4 million Kenyan shillings ($39,570). He is trapped in his fourth-floor bed, unable to go to India, where he believes doctors might help him.
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: First in a two-part series on hospitals that detain patients if they cannot pay their bills.
___
Sickness, fear, harassment in Mexico whittle away at caravan
HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Little by little, sickness, fear and police harassment are whittling down the migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. border, with many of the 4,000 to 5,000 migrants camped overnight under plastic sheeting in a town in southern Mexico complaining of exhaustion.
The group, many with children and even pushing toddlers in strollers, planned to depart Mapastepec at dawn Thursday with more than 1,000 miles still to go before they reach the U.S. border.
But in recent days a few hundred have accepted government offers to bus them back to their home countries.
Jose David Sarmientos Aguilar, a 16-year-old student from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, was one of at least 80 migrants waiting in the town square of Huixtla, where the rest of the caravan departed Wednesday morning, for four buses that would take them back to Honduras.
Sarmientos Aguilar said it was partly the spontaneous nature of the caravan — many people joined on the spur of the moment — as well as the rumors of migrants dying that did him in.
___
Saudi financial clout over media helps in Khashoggi affair
CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia's financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry over the death of Saudi writer and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.
From the time Khashoggi vanished into the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, newspapers and television stations across the region allied with Riyadh have echoed the Saudi denial of any knowledge of his fate. Or they weaved alternative scenarios of an alleged plot by Saudi Arabia's top rivals Qatar and Turkey to destabilize the kingdom.
After more than two weeks of international pressure, the kingdom last weekend acknowledged Khashoggi's death inside the consulate, claiming he was killed by accident in an interrogation gone awry, and promised to punish those responsible.
The loyal media immediately switched gears to praise the kingdom's sense of justice and the decisiveness of its monarch, King Salman. Some even commended the kingdom for its transparency.
"Simply put, our (Arab) media are financed by regimes that commit a crime every day that is no less gruesome than the one committed against Jamal Khashoggi," read an editorial Sunday in Daraj, an independent online news site. "What happened should offer us an opportunity to consider just how much we need an independent media."
___
Turkish probe of Khashoggi killing turns to garden well
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has been focusing on a well in the garden of Saudi Arabia's consulate as part of its investigation into the killing by Saudi officials of writer Jamal Khashoggi, whose body is still missing.
There were conflicting reports Thursday about whether investigators had searched the well in a case that has geopolitical implications because of the Saudi-Turkish rivalry in the Mideast region, as well as the U.S. alliance with both countries.
Yeni Safak, a pro-government Turkish newspaper, says investigators emptied the well and are awaiting the results of an analysis of the water to determine whether body parts were dumped there.
But Sabah, another pro-government newspaper, says Saudi Arabia has yet to give Turkish authorities permission for a search.
___
Japan reporter freed from Syria happy to go home from 'hell'
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese journalist freed from captivity in Syria said he is happy to be going home after living in "hell" for more than three years, but is worried about how he will catch up with a changed world.
Kidnapped in 2015 by al-Qaida's branch in Syria, Jumpei Yasuda was expected to return home Thursday after he was released and taken to Turkey this week.
"I'm so happy to be free," he told Japan's NHK television on a flight from Antakya in southern Turkey to Istanbul. "But I'm a bit worried about what will happen to me or what I should do from now on."
Yasuda said he felt as if he'd fallen behind the rest of the world and was uncertain how to catch up.
He described his 40 months in captivity as "hell" both physically and mentally. He said he was kept in a tiny cell and tortured. There was a time when he was not allowed to bathe for eight months, he said.
___
Northern Marianas brace for slow recovery after typhoon
HONOLULU (AP) — Residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands were bracing for months without electricity or running water in the aftermath of the strongest storm to hit any part of the U.S. this year.
Super Typhoon Yutu crossed over the U.S. territory early Thursday local time.
Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the commonwealth's delegate to U.S. Congress, said the territory will need significant help to recover from the storm, which he said injured several people.
In a telephone interview with The Associated Press from Saipan, Sablan said he has heard reports of injuries and that people are waiting at the island's hospital to be treated. He could not provide further details or official estimates of casualties.
"There's a lot of damage and destruction," Sablan said. "It's like a small war just passed through."
___
Buckle up: Wall Street volatility is back with a vengeance
NEW YORK (AP) — Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the market.
If you're an investor who was lulled to sleep by the stock market's calm, steady gains this summer, you're wide awake by now. Stocks have swooned over the last three weeks as investors worried about a sea of troubles, including rising interest rates and the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Both could impair profit growth for U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 index has plunged 9.4 percent in just three weeks, with two separate six-day losing streaks. It hadn't had a streak of losses that long since November of 2016. With five trading days left in October the index is on track for its worst month in a decade.
Another loss Thursday will likely push the index into what Wall Street calls a "correction" — a drop of 10 percent or more from the latest high.
For market favorites like technology and consumer-focused companies it's been even worse. As of Wednesday's close, five of the six most valuable U.S. companies had suffered a correction: Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway and Facebook are all down sharply from their recent highs, although some of those declines began this summer.
