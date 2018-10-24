Watch a Utah senator try marijuana for first time ahead of vote
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
A small vintage plane crashed on to Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, CA, near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The pilot, the only occupant, escaped injury. The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017.
Susie McClernon of Kansas City is dealing the trauma of learning about the sexual abuse her youngest brother and many others have accused a beloved priest, Bishop Joseph Hart, of perpetrating. She remains a faithful Catholic.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh, Tony Brown stood before the court as Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit.
U.S. Coast Guard offload more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.
SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump visit with farmers affected by Hurricane Michael at a farm in South Bibb County Monday afternoon. Trump also visited with Red Cross volunteers in Macon after landing at Robins Air Force Base.
An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.
A video showing a confrontation on a street in Brooklyn, N.Y. between a white woman and a black family has gone viral, generating millions of views. The white woman claimed she was 'sexually assaulted' by a 9-year-old boy.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.