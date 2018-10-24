Northern Marianas slammed by strongest US storm this year

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Typhoon Yutu east of Guam Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2018 local time. The storm crossed over the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, producing damaging winds and high surf. The National Weather Service in Honolulu says maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were recorded around the eye of the storm, which passed over Tinian island and Saipan early Thursday morning local time. Waves of 25 to 40 feet (6 to 12 meters) are expected around the eye of the storm. (NOAA via AP) NOAA AP