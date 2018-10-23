Diminished Hawaii Republicans aim to incrementally rebuild

In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Val Okimoto, right, a candidate to represent the Honolulu suburb of Mililani in the state House, speaks to voter Corazon Faxon, middle, and Faxon’s son Matthew Faxon, left, as she walks door-to-door in Mililani, Hawaii. Hawaii’s Republican Party has just five representatives in the 51-member state House. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo