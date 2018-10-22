Hawaiian singer Willie K stuns with a ukelele rendition of the National Anthem

You just know, watching the video of Willie K getting ready to sing the National Anthem, wearing a floral Hawaiian shirt and a lei, holding a ukelele, that something different is about to happen.
And boy did it.
The Hawaiian singer’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the University of Hawaii’s football game against the University of Nevada on Saturday has stunned the world.
Check out the gushing headlines about the singer known as “Uncle Willie K.”
“Hawaii football game opens with the most beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.” (USA Today)
“A Hawaiian singer reinvented the national anthem and it’s beautiful.” (Mashable).
“Willie K’s National Anthem rendition goes around the world.” (Maui Watch).
The praise was just as profuse on social media, like the hundreds left on the video posted by KITV in Honolulu on its Facebook page.
A few gripes about “that’s not the way the National Anthem should be sung” were drowned out by an ocean of praise.
“There is no wrong way to sing it as long as it is performed respectfully... and it was done so here. He sang it loud and proud for our country,” wrote Amanda J. Attema.
“I must have watched this about 20 times today. Unko Willie K has a gift and he’s sharing it with the world,” wrote Craig Ramos.
“Willie K sang it beautifully,” wrote Charlotte Kihewa Santos. “It was his way of singing the National Anthem. All from the heart.”
“Makes me want to hope again. Mahalo nui, Willie,” wrote Anne Jacobs Harrison.
Who is Willie K?
“Willie K is a local star on the island, but the guitarist’s skills have been on display on national stages during his stints with numerous stars including Prince, Santana, ZZ Top and, most recently, Journey,” according to the Today show.
Right now, he’s being treated for lung cancer.
According to Hawaii News Now, he was diagnosed earlier this year with limited stage small cell carcinoma. Friends and family are raising money for his medical expenses through a GoFundMe effort. Entertaining is his only source of income, his friends say on the page.
They told Hawaii News Now that Willie finished chemotherapy in April but continues to receive treatments to boost his immune system.
And though the cancer he has is particularly aggressive, says the GoFundMe page, “Willie is very positive and optimistic about his condition and recovery.”
