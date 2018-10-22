Someone siphoned gallons of fuel from FEMA vehicle parked at Myrtle Beach hotel, cops say

Fifteen gallons of diesel fuel were siphoned from a Federal Emergency Management Agency RV parked at a Myrtle Beach hotel, police say.
A FEMA employee called Myrtle Beach police Saturday after noticing the vehicle lost fuel while parked near the Hilton Garden Inn on Coastal Grand Circle where she was staying, the report said.
Police said the employee noticed fuel was missing about 5:30 a.m. The vehicle had not been moved since being parked Friday, the report said.
The incident report does not list any suspects.
FEMA officials are in the Myrtle Beach area following flooding and damage after Hurricane Florence, which hit the Carolinas in September. More than 2,000 homes were impacted by floodwaters.
The Sun News has reached out to FEMA for comment.
