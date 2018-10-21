Man hates ‘brown people,’ so he threatened to kill his Uber driver, Colorado cops say

An Uber driver in Colorado feared for his life when his passenger threatened to kill him last week, according to a police report.
The driver, “a mid 20-year-old male of Middle Eastern descent,” was driving a man home at about 4 a.m. Friday when the rider became threatening, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported.
The passenger — Sean Scappaticci, 29 — was threatening to kill his driver because he “hated all brown people,” police said in the report. Scappaticci also told his driver that “he was a former Army Ranger” and killed many victims’ families overseas, police reported.
The driver stopped his car and began running away, the report states.
Scappaticci started chasing his driver and said “he was going to beat him up,” police said. That’s when officers arrived at the scene.
While police detained Scappaticci, he continued to state that he wanted to kill all brown people, according to the report.
Then, as he was being driven in a police car, the man broke through the back window, police said. Scappaticci was moved out of the back seat, and he continued to fight with officers before he was booked into jail, police say. No officers were hurt.
Scappaticci was arrested on suspicion of a bias-motivated crime (a hate crime), obstructing a police officer, and attempting to escape, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
The Army confirmed to The Gazette that Scappaticci served from 2008 to 2012, and was discharged as a ranger and a private first class.
Comments