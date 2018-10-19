Why 7,000 pounds of salads and 2.4 million pounds of taquitos got recalled this week

Thursday and Friday’s quartet of food product recalls over possible salmonella and listeria in ingredients at least came with a bonus — the revelation of the supplier behind this week’s recall blizzard.

When 245-store supermarket chain Hy-Vee recalled house-brand meat and chicken products, it named McCain Foods as the supplier. Canadian-based McCain, with its 11 offices spread across six continents, is a food industry giant few know about that dwarfs most of the companies everybody knows.

In a Friday e-mail to the Miami Herald, McCain stated it “recently identified a potential health risk related to its fire-roasted, caramelized or sautéed frozen vegetable and fruit products produced at its Colton, California facility. As a result, we have made the decision to voluntarily recall all products produced at this facility.”

The health risks were potential listeria or salmonella bacteria in the food. Once McCain made its voluntary, precautionary recall of those ingredients, none of its customers was going to leave itself exposed in the civil court or the court of public perception.

And, so came the Tuesday and Wednesday recalls of products made for Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven and Whole Foods’ 365 by Whole Foods brands, among others.

Here’s what’s been recalled Thursday and Friday:

▪ Hy-Vee recalled Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers; Fire-Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice-Baked Potato; Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty; Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger; and Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss. Their best-by dates are Oct. 22, 2018 or sooner. These went to Hy-Vee’s 245 stores in eight Midwestern states.

The caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes from McCain caused these recalls. Consumers with questions can call 800-772-4098.

▪ Caito Foods recalled good & deLISH Sante Fe Style salad with Chicken, best-by dates 10/13/18 through 10/21/18; Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken, with best-by dates 10/13/18 through 10/21/18; 8.75-ounces and 11.25-ounce clamshells of Fresh Garden Highway Salads Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken, with best-by dates 10/12/18 through 10/20/18; and good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl with sell-by dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18.

These salads, which had McCain corn, were shipped to retail stores in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. Those with questions can call Caito at 844-467-7278.

▪ Ruiz Foods recalled three kinds of Go-Go Taquitos — Beef Taco & Cheese, Buffalo-Style Cooked Glazed Chicken and Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in a Battered Flour Tortilla — that were shipped to distributors around the nation. The 2,490,593 pounds contained diced onions from McCain.

Consumers with questions can call Ruiz Foods at 800-772-6474.

▪ Envolve Foods recalled 22-ounce bags of Kroger house brand simple truth Chicken Bibimbap with use-by/sell-by dates of 11/2/18 through 3/12/20; 22-ounce bags of simple truth Thai Style Green Curry with use-by/sell-by dates of 3/13/19 through 1/24/20; 22-ounce bags of simple truth, Chicken Tikka Masala with use-by/sell-by dates of 3/22/19 through 4/12/19; 10-pound cases of Cadence Gourmet, Steak Fajitas with expiration dates of 11/1/2018 through 01/18/19; 10-pound cases of Candence Gourmet Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage with expiration dates of 10/20/18 through 01/09/19; and 10-pound cases of Cadence Gourmet Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables with expiration dates of 2/05/19 through 10/12/19.

The 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products had vegetables from McCain. Consumers with questions can call 877-244-0947.