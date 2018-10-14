Trucker tries to ‘work his luck’ — and discovers reason for warning signs, police say

Big-rig driver Christopher Cortez didn’t miss the signs warning that Highway 175 in California’s Mendocino County had been closed to vehicles longer than 39 feet, reported KPIX.

“He stated that he saw a few of them,” said Sgt. Robert Powers of the California Highway Patrol, according to KGO. “He said he would try to work his luck and see what he could do with it.”





A video posted to Facebook by the California Department of Transportation shows the result — the 39-year-old driver’s flatbed trailer hauling plywood slides off the side of the highway on a sharp curve, tumbling down an embankment and taking the cab with it.





“This driver was not injured, but it must have been the ride of his life!” CalTrans noted on Facebook. “Note that the audio of this video was edited to remove expletives of surprise from our crew.”





The big rig ended up 100 feet down the ravine, reported KGO. The highway will have to be closed at some point so it can be retrieved. Cortez, of Lodi, California, was cited by CHP for ignoring warning signs, according to KGO.

The winding highway had been closed to larger vehicles during construction of a retaining wall, CalTrans reported.

In January, a similar incident took place on the same curve involving a truck carrying wine bottles, KNTV reported.





“We could put a sign and a video of the truck on the loop, and it would happen again,” Powers said, according to KGO.



