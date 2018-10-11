Teen beats mom with bat, then dies after crashing into portable toilets, Texas cops say

A 15-year-old boy who used a baseball bat as a weapon to attack his mom was killed while fleeing from the crime scene, Texas police said, according to WFAA.
The Wylie Police Department was called to an apartment complex about 30 miles northeast of Dallas at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the TV station reported. When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old mother in serious condition.
She told police that her teenage son beat her with a baseball bat before driving off in her SUV, Police Sgt. Donald English said, according to the Associated Press. Her son, Austin Schell, hit her in the head repeatedly with the bat, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The woman has severe injuries and is still in the intensive care unit, according to the Morning News. Her identity has not been released by police.
Police then located Schell in his mom’s SUV and a car chase started on Texas 78, near Farmersville, the AP reported.
Officers used spike strips in an attempt to stop the teen, KWTX reported, which then caused the SUV to crash into a truck.
“He went head on into a truck,” Farmersville Police Chief Mike Sullivan said, according to the Morning News.
The SUV ended up stuck under a truck carrying portable toilets, as seen in helicopter photos taken by CBSDFW.
Schell, a student at Achieve Academy High School, was pronounced dead at the scene, WFAA reported. No one else was hurt in the crash.
