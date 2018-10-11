Video of baby’s rape leads to indictment for two Tennessee men, district attorney says

When the mother of a 9-month-old baby found cellphone video of her child being raped, Tennessee police say, she recognized the assailant.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said it was 19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes, according to Fox13, and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice was the person who recorded the sexual assault that happened in Memphis.
The alleged rape was reported to police in October 2016, after the girl’s mother found the video on Oct. 14. Two years later, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that both men were indicted by a jury because of the accusations.
Along with both being indicted on a charge of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, Ice was indicted for aggravated rape of a child (criminal responsibility for conduct of another), and Hayes was indicted on aggravated rape of a child.
One video showed a man, who wasn’t wearing pants or underwear, as he touched himself while near the child, officials say, according to WREG.
In February, police say, Hayes was arrested after he admitted to molesting the 9-month-old girl, according to WMC5.
It’s unknown the exact relationship that the alleged assailants had with the unidentified mother.
Both are in Shelby County Jail, according to The Commercial Appeal.
