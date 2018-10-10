Sprays for “sexual support,” PMS, hangovers, etc. recalled for possible contamination

With the potential for microbial contamination, Sprayology recalled all lots of 22 different homeopathic water-based oral sprays marketed as helping with problems related to everything from snoring to menopause.
Consider this week’s latest fallout from the contamination out of King Bio’s Asheville, North Carolina, facility. King Bio, which recalled all its medicines in August after microbial contamination was found, made the sprays for Eight and Company, Sprayology’s parent. So Sprayology made the same, sweeping precautionary recall made last week by Silver Star and MediNatura.
And with the same warning in its company-written, FDA-posted recall notice: “Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.”
The expiration dates on the 1.38-ounce bottles range from this month to July 2022. They were sold in retail stores, online and wholesale.
Anyone with the products below should stop using them and contact Sprayology at 240-224-7866, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern time or by e-mailing recall@sprayology.com.
The products covered:
Rejuvenation Plus Energy
Man Power Sexual Support
Woman Power Sexual Support
Diet Power Dieting
Brain Power Focus
MenoPower Menopause
Bone Builder Bone Health
AllergEase Allergies
Cold + Flu Relief Colds
SleepEase Sleep Aid
DigestivEase Stomach Aid
TravelEase Jet Lag
Party Relief Hangover
Arnica Power Bruising
Snore Soother Snoring
Stress Relief Stress Aid
PMS Support PMS
Life Detoxer Lung Support
ImmunoBooster Immune Aid
Body Skin Tonic Dry Skin
Acne Tonic Acne
Body Balance Adrenal
