Search for 4 people missing in Texas flooding ends for day

Recreation vehicles are seen strewn about at the South Llano River RV Park and Resort in Junction, Texas, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Heavy rains the area caused the Llano River to flood and about 19 people were rescued. One woman swept away by floodwaters drifted approximately 25 miles before she was rescued, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Jerry Lara