Investigator says South Carolina police shooting was “ambush”

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the lead investigator for the Florence SC shooting of 7 police officers, including 1 who died, said in a press conference today, ”These officers did absolutely nothing wrong." “This was an ambush you can’t prevent.”
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service