Dog rescued after floating on couch in Florence floodwaters for a week

A North Carolina woman left her home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence but asked the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team to check on her dog that she left behind. Rescuers found the house after three tries -- and Soshe.
