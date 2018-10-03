Hearst Castle’s famous Neptune Pool filled with water after millions spent on repairs

The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle was refilled with 345,000 gallons of water in August 2018 after a $5.4 million renovation project which began in mid-May 2016 in San Luis Obispo County, California.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service