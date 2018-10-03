Deputy pushes stranded woman’s wheelchair one mile to her home

JPL scientist Marina Brozovic explains how radar will be used to study asteroid 2015 TB145 when it safely passed Earth on Oct. 31, 2015. The asteroids orbit causes it to pass earth every year in the fall.
Nell May says he was let go after posting a video of his co-worker spitting on a pizza on September 21. He claims his co-worker was irritated about a supervisor yelling at him and threatened to spit on food. May says he recorded the video.
The New York City Police Department posted video asking for help identifying a man who they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked down a subway staircase August 31, 2018 inside of the Grand Central/42 Street subway station.
So far 4.1 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.