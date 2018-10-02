S.F. man mistook a car for his ride-share. One punch later, he doesn’t know his kids

Out for a night on the town in San Francisco, parents Chris and Rebecca Matthews used a ride-hailing app to summon a lift, reported KNTV.
When a white car pulled up about 11:30 p.m., Chris mistook it for their ride-share and went to talk to the driver, the station reported. Then a passenger got out and sucker-punched him, before the car zoomed off, video shows.
The 39-year-old father of two fell to the pavement, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding in his brain in the Sept. 8 attack, reported The San Francisco Chronicle. When he woke up, he didn’t know his wife.
“Some days I was only the girlfriend,” Rebecca said, according to the Chronicle. “Some days, he didn’t know who I was. Some days he didn’t know he had kids.”
Her husband’s memory, speech and motor skills have improved, but his cognitive functions and decision-making skills are impaired, Rebecca told the publication. Chris has not seen their two children, ages 2 and 4, since the attack, the Chronicle reported.
“Will I be able to ever leave my husband with the kids alone? I don’t know,” Rebecca said, according to KPIX. “Will I be able to let him drive and not worry? I don’t know.”
A GoFundMe account created to help with the family’s expenses had raised $58,000 of an initial $40,000 goal by Tuesday morning.
San Francisco police on Friday released a sketch of the suspect and a security camera video showing the attack, which took place at First and Howard streets.
Police described the attacker as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who stands about 6 feet tall and has a buzz cut. The vehicle is a white sedan with a black roof and silver rims.
“It’s scary. I do hope we find him because I don’t want him to harm anyone else, but it’s not going to help with recovery of my husband and what he has to go through,” Rebecca said, according to KNTV.
