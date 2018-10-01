Cardi B entourage involved in strip club brawl where bottles, chairs thrown, NYPD says

With her face hidden from paparazzi by an umbrella, rapper Cardi B turned herself in to NYPD on Monday morning to talk to police about her alleged involvement in an August strip club brawl, reported NBC New York.
The rapper, originally from the Bronx, said nothing to reporters as she made her way into the Flushing precinct, according to NBC.
The “Bodak Yellow” singer was in New York over the weekend to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.
Police told the Associated Press that Cardi B and her entourage were at the strip club around 3 a.m. when the brawl broke out. “Chairs and bottles were thrown. Two bartenders were hit with debris,” the AP reported.
“Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.”
Cardi B secretly married rapper Offset last year, one month before they told the public they were engaged, according to Glamour. They had a baby girl in July and named her Kulture Kiari Cephus, Glamour reported.
Last month Cardi B made headlines when she got into a fight with rapper Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week, People reported.
Cosmopolitan called it an “epic brawl.”
Sources told Cosmopolitan that “Nicki was taking a photo with Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony when Cardi walked past. Reportedly, Nicki deliberately stepped on Cardi’s train, which led to a scuffle —Cardi got hit and part of her wig was pulled off,” the magazine reported. “Then Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki.”
Page Six reported that two bartenders at a Queens strip club - sisters Jade and Baddie Gi - told police they were attacked at Angels strip club on August 29 “because of allegations they had sex with Cardi B’s husband, Offset.”
The sisters claim someone from Cardi B’s crew threw bottles and chairs at them, causing bodily harm and now they’re suing Cardi B for damages, according to Page Six.
No word yet on what charges might spring from the incident.
