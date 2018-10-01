Watch parachuter crash land at Cal Poly football game in SLO

A parachuter crash landed at a Cal Poly football game in San Luis Obispo, California on Saturday, September 29, 2018. University officials confirmed that the parachuter was OK after the crash.
By
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Homepage

Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service