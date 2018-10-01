Walmart customer is robbed -- while she was waiting in the checkout line, NC cops say

A predawn Walmart customer in North Carolina was robbed while standing in the store’s self-checkout line Monday, reported the Greensboro News & Record and other media outlets.

The strong-arm robbery occurred at 2:15 a.m. at the Walmart on Kernersville’s Main Street, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Kernersville is about 10 miles east of Winston-Salem.

Kernersville police say witnesses reported seeing a man walk up to someone waiting in line and “forcibly” take that customer’s wallet, said TV station WFMY.

The victim, who was not injured, was identified as a woman by WGHP/Fox 8 and she reportedly told the station that the robber “threatened to cut her” if she resisted. She had $14 cash on her at the time, the station said.

The culprit, described a man in his mid 30s, did not pull a knife or other weapon during the robbery, reported WXII.

Walmart stores are typically open 24 hours, and the self-checkout lanes are often close to the store’s exits.



