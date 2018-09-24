Naked man in Chick-Fil-A parking lot chases bicyclist, yells at cars, Florida cops say

Drivers and a bicyclist got an eyeful outside of a Florida Chick-Fil-A early Monday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 30-year-old Cory Hatzl had been chasing a man who was riding a bicycle around 1 a.m., and then tried to fight the bicyclist and stripped in the Palm Coast fast food restaurant’s parking lot — yelling “you’re gay for looking at my penis,” WKMG reports.

Hatzl, a resident of Palm Coast, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, according to county jail records.

He was previously charged in 2017 with driving under the influence and in 2016 with marijuana possession, jail records said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bicyclist called his girlfriend about the man chasing him, which prompted the girlfriend to drive to the Chick-Fil-A, where she witnessed the naked man trying to fight her boyfriend and then called 911, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Deputies said the man yelled at drivers who were passing the Chick-Fil-A, instructing them to look at his penis, WJXT reports.

Hatzl is being held on $1,000 bail, jail records said