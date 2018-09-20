Should Holocaust education be mandatory? This Oregon 9th-grader tries to make it so

Just nine states have laws requiring grade school Holocaust education, but a Lake Oswego, Oregon, high school student is hoping to make her state No. 10.
On Sept. 25, Lakeridge High School student Claire Sarnowski and concentration camp survivor Alter Wiener will testify before the Oregon State Senate Education Committee in favor of a law requiring that K-12 students receive education on genocide in general and the Holocaust — which claimed millions of victims, including Jews, Roma, prisoners of war, people with disabilities and gay men — in specific.
Kentucky became the ninth state to require Holocaust education earlier this year, joining California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, according to the Jerusalem Post.
In announcing the hearing on Facebook, Oregon State Sen. Rob Wagner praised Wiener and his harrowing story.
“This past spring, I had the opportunity to meet Alter Wiener — and he has forever touched my life,” Wagner wrote.
Wiener’s father was killed by Germans during the 1939 invasion of Poland; he was sent to the forced labor camp Blechhammer, according to his biography.
“Alter Wiener is one of the very few Holocaust survivors still living in Portland, Oregon vicinity. He moved to Oregon in 2000, and since then he has shared his life story with more than 850 audiences,” his biography says.
When she was in fourth grade, Claire attended one of Wiener’s talks, according to the Lake Oswego Review, and then she and her mom sought Wiener out to know him better.
“Of course I felt awful, and wanted to spread all of the love that I could to him. But I also just wanted to connect with him because he seemed like such a fascinating person, and he was so grateful for life,” she said, according to the Lake Oswego Review.
Wiener and Claire’s mission comes at a time when memory of the Holocaust, now 73 years’ past, is rapidly fading.
A recent survey found two-thirds of American millennials did not know about Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps, and another 23 percent said they had never heard of the Holocaust or were unsure if they had, according to The Washington Post.
For Wiener, 92, the Holocaust is still a painful memory, he said, according to KATU.
“Every day when I take a shower, and I’m telling you exactly what I feel. And I look at the shower, and I ask myself, ‘What did my little brother feel when they pushed him into a gas chamber at the age of 10? Instead of water, Zyklon B has choked him to death, how much did that little boy suffer?” Alter said, according to KATU.
