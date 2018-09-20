Florence kills 3.4 million chickens and turkeys, 5,500 pigs in NC

So far 3.4 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
