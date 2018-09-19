Trump on Hurricane Florence: “One of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water”

President Trump praised the Hurricane Florence relief efforts in a Twitter video posted on Sept. 18.
Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.

