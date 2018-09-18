Man shot pregnant girlfriend in the head, forcing premature delivery, Arizona cops say

A pregnant Arizona woman was hospitalized Monday after her boyfriend shot her in the head in what he described as an accident, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

After the woman was airlifted to a hospital, she was put in a medically-induced coma and doctors delivered her child, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was 7 months pregnant.

The premature baby is stable following the delivery — but the mother is not, the sheriff’s office said.

“Right now, the baby’s mother is not doing well,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “We ask that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Deputies found the 30-year-old pregnant woman shot in a bedroom on Monday around 9 p.m. as they responded to a burglary in progress reported in Casa Grande, a town southeast of Phoenix, the sheriff’s office said. A person in the home had reported a single gunshot in the house to authorities, deputies said.

Roughly 20 minutes after deputies were called, the woman’s boyfriend — Javier Figueroa, 23 — drove up to the home in his girlfriend’s car and appeared to have blood on him, deputies said.

Figueroa “made statements to deputies, indicating it was an accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Figueroa on charges of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an ongoing investigation and Figueroa could face additional charges,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name.